Hopis reelect chairman, vote out incumbent vice chairman

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. (AP) — Hopi Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma has won another term in office. Unofficial results from Thursday’s election show he beat David Talayumptewa for the post on the small reservation in northeastern Arizona. Nuvangyaoma had campaigned on reforming the tribal constitution. He says he wants to give Hopis a larger voice in tribal government, create separation of powers and remove a language requirement for candidates seeking elected office. He will have an ally in Vice Chairman-elect Craig Andrews, who beat incumbent Clark Tenakhongva. Turnout was low, with about 1,430 ballots cast. The results won’t be final until the tribal elections board certifies them.