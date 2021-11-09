District ordered to assist nursing students on COVID issue

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has ordered the Maricopa County Community College District to accommodate two nursing students who objected on religious grounds to completing required clinical rotations at a hospital that requires the shots. U.S. District Judge Steven Logan on Friday granted a request by Mesa Community College students Emily Thoms and Kamaleilani Moreno for a preliminary injunction. The case will continue but Logan’s order said the district for now must accommodate the students so they can fulfill the clinical parts of their coursework and graduate as scheduled in December. The district said it was evaluating the ruling and considering its options.