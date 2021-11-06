Nevada board rejects proposal to ban coyote killing contests

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada state regulatory board has narrowly voted against banning contests that give cash or other awards to hunters for killing coyotes. The regulation rejected by the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commission on a 5-4 vote Friday would have prohibited organizing, promoting or participating in contests or other competitions to capture or kill coyotes or other predatory or furbearing animals. While supporters of the ban said they were concerned about the image of hunting, all 16 advisory panels to the nine-member board supported continuing to allow the contests. Coyote killing contests have been banned in at least eight states since 2014.