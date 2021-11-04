Prominent Democrats Fernandez, Friese quit Arizona House

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Two prominent Democrats are stepping down from the Arizona House, further shaking up a Legislature that has seen a flurry of resignations ahead of the 2022 session. Rep. Charlene Fernandez of Yuma accepted a job with President Joe Biden’s administration. Rep. Randall Friese of Tucson said he’s leaving to focus on his job as a trauma surgeon. Fernandez is the former House minority leader but left her leadership position after a disappointing showing for Democrats in the 2020 election. Friese was the assistant minority leader and is best known for treating former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords after she was shot in a 2011 assassination attempt.