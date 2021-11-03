Tucson OK’s measure to gradually raise minimum wage to $15

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to gradually increase the minimum wage in Arizona’s second most populous city to $15 an hour by 2025. Unofficial results had voters approving Proposition 206 by about a 2-to-1 margin. Arizona’s current minimum wage is $12.15 per hour with annual boosts tied to inflation. The Tucson measure put on the city’s ballot through an initiative campaign would raise the minimum wage in Tucson to $15 an hour by Jan. 1, 2025 and then tie it to the rate of inflation after that. The minimum wage would increase in