Tucson voters to decide on higher minimum wage proposal

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Voters in Tucson are being asked to approve a new minimum wage higher than the state’s baseline pay. A majority vote next Tuesday would set the stage for workers to earn the $15 per hour wage long sought by progressive Democrats. The business community opposes Proposition 206 and says it will hurt small businesses and schools that will have to pay higher wages. Backers say workers need the raise to make enough money to live. The proposal boosts wages for workers inside the city limits to $13 per hour starting next April with gradual increases to $15 on Jan. 1, 2025. The state’s minimum wage is $12.15 per hour with annual boosts tied to inflation.