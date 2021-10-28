16 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kingman jail

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say they are continuing to deal with COVID-19 issues in the Kingman jail. The Adult Detention facility identified 16 inmates who tested positive for the virus this week out of 34 inmates. The 16 infected inmates have been moved to a different housing unit and are under quarantine protocols. Sheriff’s officials say the jail has had 134 inmates test positive for COVID-19 since May 2020, along with 46 staff members. So far, none of the infected inmates have had symptoms requiring them to be hospitalized. Vaccines are available to all inmates at the Kingman jail. The staff has vaccinated more than 250 inmates to date.