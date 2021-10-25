Page school superintendent quits over alleged racist remark

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — The superintendent of the Page Unified School District has resigned after allegedly making a racist remark at a meeting. District officials say Larry Wallen’s resignation came late Sunday evening. They say Wallen will be on administrative reassignment and won’t perform any duties as superintendent pending the conclusion of the terms of his resignation. Phoenix TV station CBS 5 reports that parents in the Page school district allege Wallen made a racist remark about indigenous students at an Oct. 19 board meeting of the eastern Arizona school district.