Arizona reports 3,074 additional COVID cases, 51 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, one of the highest number of infections reported on a single day his month, as the rate of additional deaths increased slightly. The 3,074 additional cases and 51 more virus deaths reported Friday increased the state’s pandemics increased to over 1,145,000 cases and over 20,800 deaths. That’s according to the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard. Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University data shows that the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 42.6 on Oct. 6 to 45.3 on Wednesday.