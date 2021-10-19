Tucson employees face firing if they don’t get vaccinated

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Tucson City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to require that all city employees must get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 1 or face getting fired. Council members cited high levels of the coronavirus persisting in Pima County. As of last week, around 300 employees hadn’t been vaccinated or received an exemption. The city’s police and fire departments each had under 100 employees who weren’t in compliance. More than 90 percent of Tucson police officers and firefighters are fully vaccinated, compared to the city’s general population at about 52 percent. In August, the council passed an ordinance implementing a vaccine mandate for its nearly 4,000 employees.