Cochise County authorities investigate Mescal fatal shooting

MESCAL, Ariz. (AP) — Cochise County authorities say they are investigating a fatal shooting in the small city of Mescal. County sheriff’s officials say a 56-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in a family dispute. They say Michael Schwestak went to a relative’s home and allegedly threatened her family. The woman told authorities that Schwestak wanted to meet the woman’s husband and insinuated that an incident would result if he did. Sheriff’s officials say Schwestak returned to the residence and allegedly was shot by the woman’s husband and pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the shooter hasn’t been released. Sheriff’s officials say no charges have been filed at this time. The case has been forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for review.