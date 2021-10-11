At least 2 dead in California plane crash that torched homes

AP Arizona

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others injured when a small plane nosedived into a suburban San Diego neighborhood, destroying two homes and a delivery truck. UPS identified an employee among the dead. The pilot was believed to be a doctor who worked at a hospital in Yuma, Arizona and also died in the crash. Officials didn’t immediately know the conditions of the survivors of Monday’s crash in suburban Santee, or whether they were in the plane or on the ground. Witnesses described a retired couple being rescued from one home. The plane was a twin-engine Cessna flying from Yuma to San Diego. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were on board.