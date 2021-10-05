Mother, infant fatally shot; police arrest father of child

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of a woman and the couple’s infant daughter. Police said 34-year-old Louis Mouton III was jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killings Monday night of 32-year-old Lanae Mouton and 11-month-old Ava Mouton. Police said Louis went to the residence to speak with Lanae about their estranged relationship. It said Lanae walked back into the residence and that Louis then kicked in the door and fired several shots, fatally wounding the mother and the daughter, It wasn’t clear whether Louis has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.