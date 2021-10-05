Ducey goes to Texas in border push with other GOP governors

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is heading to Texas with other Republican governors to announce a new state border security push. The governor is traveling Tuesday and plans to attend a news conference in Mission, Texas, with Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday. Ducey spokesman C. J. Karamargin said seven other GOP governors plan to attend. They will unveil a 10-point border security plan. Republicans have seized on a record number of immigrants crossing the border this year as a top issue to target Democratic President Joe Biden. The surge has happened despite Biden retaining many of former President Donald Trump border crossing restrictions.