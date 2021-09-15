Urías wins MLB-leading 18th, Dodgers beat D-backs 5-3

AP Arizona

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías earned his major league-leading 18th victory, Gavin Lux singled in the go-ahead run in the fourth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3. The Dodgers won their sixth straight overall and ninth in a row at home, where they are 52-23, the best mark in the majors. Urías became the fourth Mexican-born pitcher in the majors to record 18 wins or more in a season. Max Muncy blasted his 34th home run in the fifth as the Dodgers pounded out 14 hits. Christian Walker had a solo homer for the D-backs in the sixth. Henry Ramos drove in a pair of runs for Arizona.