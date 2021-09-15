7-year-old Arizona girl killed in head-on crash in Kansas

AP Arizona

WICHITA, Kansas (AP) — A 7-year-old Arizona girl was killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 50 in in southwest Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that the child, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Tiguan that tried to pass a vehicle Tuesday at around 1:50 p.m. near the highway’s intersection with County Road 118 in Ford County. A 29-year-old woman from Mesa, Arizona, who was driving the Volkswagon east on the highway struck a Ford Transit 250 head-on on the westbound shoulder. The Wichita Eagle reports both vehicles went into the ditch. The child, also of Mesa, died. Both drivers were hospitalized.