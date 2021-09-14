Arizona reports most additional COVID deaths since February

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday report 117 additional deaths from COVID-19, the most in a single day since last February during the winter surge. Arizona’s daily deaths reports often are larger early in the week due to reporting delays over the weekend, a trend cited by Department of Health Services spokesman Steve Elliott. Elliott also said deaths from multiple dates are included in daily reports and that daily additions will fluctuate due to how processing occurs within the department. The additional deaths reported Tuesday were twice as many were reported the previous Tuesday and four times Arizona’s latest seven-day rolling daily average reported by Johns Hopkins University.