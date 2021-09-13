Navajo Nation finds 35 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

AP Arizona

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 35 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths as of Sunday. The tribe has seen 33,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,419 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. Officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of this month or submit to regular testing. The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees. The tribe’s reservation, the country’s largest, covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.