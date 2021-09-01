Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Body found in Graham County; No name or cause of death yet

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating the discovery of a body in Graham County in southeastern Arizona. County sheriff’s officials say deputies were dispatched to an area north of the old Geronimo store on Tuesday afternoon about a body being found. They say the unidentified body appears to be a male and there are no apparent signs of the possible cause of death. The body was taken to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

