36 West Nile virus human cases in Maricopa County, 1 death

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials say there have been 36 confirmed human cases of the West Nile virus so far this season with one fatality. Maricopa County Department of Public Health officials said Wednesday that the person who died was an older adult who also had other health conditions. Officials say adults over age 60 and those with chronic health conditions are more at risk for serious complications from the West Nile virus although younger people also can get the mosquito-borne disease. Last year, Maricopa County had three West Nile cases involving human with one death. Health officials say with so much rain this summer, Arizonans need to stay mindful of eliminating standing water where mosquitos can breed such as pet dishes, potted plants and even toys.