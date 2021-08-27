Navajo Nation reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AP Arizona

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 38 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday and no new deaths. Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the daily increase in cases is in line with other places across the country. He urged residents of the vast reservation that extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona to limit travel, wear a mask and social distance. The new cases bring the total on the reservation to 32,469 since the pandemic began. The death toll remains at 1,400.