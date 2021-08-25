New owners plan to rebuild iconic Mescal Movie Set in Benson

AP Arizona

BENSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Mescal Movie Set once made Benson one of the most recognizable western cinematic towns on the big screen. The set was built in 1969 for a movie called “Monte Walsh.” Some 80 films followed and six television series also were shot on the location. The last movie filmed at Mescal was in December 2019 and the deteriorating set was saved from destruction by local ranchers. Now, the new owners of the iconic set plan to rebuild it into an 1860-1920 era western frontier town that is compatible with a production company’s filming needs.