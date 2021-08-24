No. 11 Oregon carries high expectations in Pac-12

AP Arizona

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal wants his players to have the mindset that they’re the hunters, not the hunted, as they enter a new season. The outside expectations for the 11th-ranked Ducks are quite high, however. The Ducks are predicted to win their third straight Pac-12 championship. Oregon could also help the Pac-12′s chances of getting to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016 with an upset of No. 4 Ohio State on Sept. 11 in Columbus. The Pac-12 has four other teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 but needs to have stronger showings in its marquee nonconference games.