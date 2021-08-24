Kingman: No official determination of cyberattack method

AP Arizona

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Kingman officials say an investigation into a cyberattack targeting the city has concluded after finding that sensitive information involving approximately 200 people apparently was compromised but making no official determination of how the breach occurred. The Feb. 26 attack knocked down the city’s computer system, blocking access to some city work functions, email and customers’ ability to pay utility bills online. The city said in April that its computer operations had been restored. A city spokeswoman said the investigation determined that Social Security and driver license numbers of approximately 200 people, mostly former city employees, “may have been impacted as a result” of the breach.