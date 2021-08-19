Charges pending in Tucson pedestrian fatal in parking lot

AP Arizona

Tucson police say charges are pending against the impaired driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian in a convenience store parking lot who later died. Police have identified the victim of Tuesday night’s collision at a Circle K on East Grant Road as 29-year-old David Lamberto. They said Thursday that an initial investigation determined Lamberto had been sitting, squatting and acting erratically in the parking lot before he was struck at about 8:30 p.m. The Ford 500 hit him and proceeded to drag him as it pulled into a parking space. Investigators say the driver’s impairment and the pedestrian’s erratic behavior contributed to the death.