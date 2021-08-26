Elected leaders react to deaths of American service members in Kabul attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Desert Southwest's elected federal leaders are expressing their shock and sadness at the loss of American lives in Thursday morning's bombing at the Kabul Airport.

The blast killed at least 60 Afghans and wounded another 143. U.S. officials say 13 U.S. service members also died in the attack, including 11 Marines and a Navy medic.

Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-Ariz.), himself a former Navy fighter pilot, released this statement upon learning of the loss of lives:

“These servicemembers made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the Kabul airport and the evacuation of American citizens and our Afghan allies, and I am heartbroken for their families and loved ones. The Americans who deployed across the world at a moment’s notice in order to accomplish this mission are the best of us, and I am inspired by their continued courage and professionalism through a dangerous and deteriorating situation. The terrorists responsible for this attack on American troops and innocent civilians must be brought to justice.” -Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-Ariz.)

Sen. Kristen Sinema mourned the loss and condemned the violence:

“I join all Arizonans in honoring the brave Americans who lost their lives today in Afghanistan and denouncing these cowardly terrorist attacks. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those killed and injured. My team and I will continue doing all we can to assist those seeking evacuation, and supporting the necessary work by the administration to stop and punish terrorists who seek to carry out attacks against American national security interests.” -Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.)

Sen. Alex Padilla, who represents Imperial Valley in Washington, echoed the sentiments shared by his Congressional colleagues:

“My heart breaks for the families and friends of the brave U.S. service members and Afghans who lost their lives and those injured in these horrific attacks. The terrorists who perpetrated this cowardly violence must be brought to justice. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and push for expedited and safe evacuations of Americans and our Afghan allies. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to the troops, diplomats, and our allies on the ground risking their lives to complete this evacuation and save lives.” - Sen. Alex Padilla, (D-Calif.)

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.), expressed his gratitude for the service members' sacrifice, but also criticized the White House's response:

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.)

“Today’s tragic death of at least a dozen service members is a reminder of how grateful we are for the selfless acts of courage our men and women in uniform exhibit every day. I'm incredibly grateful for their service to our country and my heart goes out to the families of the fallen who bravely gave their all trying to protect Americans abandoned in Afghanistan. We mourn the loss of life and strengthen our resolve to get our people out of Afghanistan..." "Congress has not authorized this massive illegal immigration airlift. We will likely face terrorist events in our country because of Mr. Biden’s illegal and immoral transport of illegal aliens into our country. I repeat my request: focus on getting our citizens and our troops out. "

Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.), ordered all flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of the service members. In his statement, he also criticized the Biden administration's handling of the evacuations:

“Today is a tragic day for our nation. I am sending my deepest condolences and prayers to the loved ones of the U.S. forces killed and wounded in today’s terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. I am horrified by this attack on our brave service members as well as other innocent civilians in the area. “Arizona joins all Americans in condemning this attack in the strongest possible terms. There are no words to express the depth of Americans’ sorrow and anger for this loss of life. “As we mourn the dead, we must also recognize the context for this terrible attack. American troops have fought, bled and died in Afghanistan for two decades to keep this country from once again becoming a safe haven for terrorists. We are now seeing in real time how the recent action to withdraw from Afghanistan has made America and the world less safe.” -Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.)

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi also ordered all flags at the U.S. Capitol lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen members of the U.S. military.