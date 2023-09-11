New York officials hold 9-11 memorial ceremony

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A solemn ceremony was held Monday morning at Ground Zero in New York to mark the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

The ceremony began with a bell ringing and a moment of silence at the National September 11th Memorial.

Bagpipers then began to play as an american flag was carried through the crowd.

Vice President Kamala Harris and other political leaders were in attendance for Monday's event.

The program then moved to the reading of names, where people took turns reading names of the victims of the attack.

Observances were also being held Monday at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as well as numerous other locations across the country as americans look back and remember that day.

President Biden will mark the occastion later Monday at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska as he returns from his trip to the G-20 in India and Vietnam.