Biden pays his respects at Pentagon Memorial

9/11 Anniversary

Biden's last stop on day of remembrance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - President Joe Biden ends his day of remembrance by paying his respects at the National Pentagon 9/11 Memorial on Saturday.



Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also took a moment of silence at the memorial.



After visiting the National September 11 Memorial in New York City and the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania earlier in the day, it was Biden’s third and final stop.



He is slated to spend the rest of the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.