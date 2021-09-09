Memoirs of those lost in 9/11

9/11 Anniversary

People recall those that lost their lives during the attack

New York, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - After 20 years, memories are flowing about the Sept. 11 terror attacks that took nearly 3,000 lives.

One New York City firefighter's wife talks about the loss of her husband, who died in the terror attack on the World Trade Center.

"One of the things I miss the most is just laying in bed with my head on his shoulder, just talking away," she expresses.

Bruce Van Hine, a firefighter, tells his story.

"Squad 41 lost everyone on duty that day. They lost all 6 firefighters," Van Hine begins, "They went into building two and got pretty high up, started to bring civilians down, and then they were killed in the collapse."

"The last time I saw Bruce was Sunday, September 9th," Van Hine continues. "He said, 'I'm blessed,' and I said, 'Why?' He said, 'because I'm married to Miss Ann.'"

Joan Mastropaolo remembers watching the attacks from her office window 20 years ago.

"I saw both towers get struck by the planes. I was never able to make it back home," she says, "We had over 500,000 people come here after 9/11 with only one objective: They wanted to help."