A local motorcycle club will pay tribute to the firefighters lost on 9/11

9/11 Anniversary

The Harley Owners Group of Yuma is driven by compassion

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The saying "looks can be deceiving" is perfect for the men and women of the Harley Owners Group of Yuma. Straddled on of iron steeds, roaring down the roadway, you wouldn't think that these riders were some of the most giving people you'd ever meet.

H.O.G- Yuma members have become examples of what people can do when they lead with their hearts. The group's compassion reaches far and wide.

On September 11th, H.O.G- Yuma will pay tribute to our fallen firefighters who died tragically answering the call to help. On Saturday, September 11th, the group will call on all riders to come out and join them.

Texas Roadhouse and Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson are sponsoring the event which is set to kick off at 9 a.m. at the Bobby's Territorial. Cost is $20 for single riders and $30 for two or more.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Foundation which provides support for children who have been traumatically burned and their families.