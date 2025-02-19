Above-normal warmth continues with even warmer temperatures on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Warm, sunny, and dry conditions will continue to persist for the rest of the week.

A few weak weather systems will make it's way through the north, which will bring in stronger winds Thursday and Friday.

Winds will begin to pick up later Thursday morning and carry into Friday with winds coming from the north and winds gusts between 20-30 MPH.

The main focus is going to be our big warm-up that awaits! We are already trending warmer than normal, but soon we will have highs 10-15° above-normal by the weekend.

We will have lots of sunshine and dry conditions that will be with us for the next several days, but as a ridge of high pressure continues to build it will boost up our temperatures to the 90s by next week.

This weekend is the BBQ & Brew Fest in Downtown Yuma, so if you are planning to go to that it will be pretty warm.