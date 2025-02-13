Tracking winds and slight rain chances through Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Pacific weather disturbance will move through the region resulting

in heavy cloud cover, cool temperatures, some winds, and a chance for showers this evening through Friday night.

This active weather system will bring more heavier rainfall toward our west, but the best chance for us to see showers is this evening through Friday.

Not every spot in the Desert Southwest will see rain, but rain accumulation is possible just looking isolated and light with totals less than a tenth of an inch.

We have breezy and windy conditions that will move in again on Friday with wind gusts up to 30 MPH for Yuma and Imperial Counties.

Stronger and gustier winds will favor to the west and in Ocotillo.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the southwest corner of Imperial County through 4 a.m. Saturday for strong westerly winds and wind gusts up to 55 MPH.

Overall we will have nice temperatures, but there are lingering rain chances and winds for Valentine's Day, so you may want to just keep your Valentine's Day plans indoors.

High pressure will settle back into the region over the weekend and early next week bringing back drier conditions and warming temperatures.