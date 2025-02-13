Skip to Content
News

Tracking winds and slight rain chances through Friday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:39 PM
Published 3:36 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Pacific weather disturbance will move through the region resulting
in heavy cloud cover, cool temperatures, some winds, and a chance for showers this evening through Friday night.

This active weather system will bring more heavier rainfall toward our west, but the best chance for us to see showers is this evening through Friday.

Not every spot in the Desert Southwest will see rain, but rain accumulation is possible just looking isolated and light with totals less than a tenth of an inch.

We have breezy and windy conditions that will move in again on Friday with wind gusts up to 30 MPH for Yuma and Imperial Counties.

Stronger and gustier winds will favor to the west and in Ocotillo.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the southwest corner of Imperial County through 4 a.m. Saturday for strong westerly winds and wind gusts up to 55 MPH.

Overall we will have nice temperatures, but there are lingering rain chances and winds for Valentine's Day, so you may want to just keep your Valentine's Day plans indoors.

High pressure will settle back into the region over the weekend and early next week bringing back drier conditions and warming temperatures.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content