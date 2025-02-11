SPECIAL REPORT: Meet local retired U.S. Marine Corps Major Michael Lundy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This Black History Month, we're highlighting an exceptional local who takes pride in our community. Michael Lundy served in our community as a U.S. Marine Corps Major.

“When I got here, the Marine Corps saved my life,” said Major Lundy.

He also served as a teacher and worked with Yuma Elementary School District One.

"I started working with all the schools in District One to help get their emergency plans ready to help them in their school drills, lock downs, shelters in place, all those type of things, and it was really really enjoyable to me," said Major Lundy.

He says one of things he enjoyed doing during his time in the Marine Corps was visiting other countries and talking to people about their education systems. He says he's really passionate about the future of education for our children.