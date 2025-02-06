SPECIAL REPORT: People discuss local popular hiking destination within Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While Telegraph Pass is commonly used as a highway pass for Interstate Eight through the Gila Mountains, these very same mountains serve as a popular form of outdoor exercise.

The local hike was named after a telegraph line that ran from San Diego, California to Maricopa Wells in Arizona that was extended by the US Army to Prescott Arizona in 1873.

During this time the mountain's primary use was for transportation.

The military and settlers also used it for trade and communications.

In 2023 more than 61-million people took part in hiking activities at least once in the united states according to statista dot com.

Telegraph Pass in Yuma County gives people the opportunity to be a part of the trend.

“It’s strenuous I think it tricks you cause you think it’s going to be easy and then you get to the actual start of the summit and it kills you, pain but it’s wonderful once you get to the top," said local hiker Anna Springer.

“It just gives you a chance to disconnect from everything and try and accomplish something that you wouldn’t normally accomplish in your day-to-day and with telegraph being as tall as it is you can accomplish something pretty decent, it’s great,” added fellow hiker Stephan Springer.

Depending on your starting point the hike is around 5 1/2 miles long and around 1400 feet high.

It takes people an average time of about two to three hours to complete.

“Just take your time take it easy, take breaks when needed, but I’ve seen people 80-90 years old on the mountain so if they can do it then you can too,” said Stephan.

However, before starting your hike it is important to remember a few safety tips, especially if you have not climbed the mountain before.

“Plan for the hike even when it’s cooler outside we still sweat, we still dehydrate and so take enough water with you make sure that you’re looking at the weather we don’t want you to get caught up on the side of telegraph pass and be too hot too cold any of those things," said Captain David Padilla from the Yuma Fire Department.

When reaching the bottom of the mountain the fire department recommends people stay on the paved road as they make their way to the top of the mountain.

However, if an emergency were to happen, the fire department has the best equipment to come to the rescue.

“We carry multiple rope bags of 100 feet plus, different pieces of hardware equipment, carabiners, harnesses, and we have about 30 people on the fire department that are specialized on rescue technician level," said Capt. Padilla.

Ty Fritz, a local firefighter, has hiked the mountain since he was a kid, and says it means so much to him and his family.

“We’re such an active family we like to be active together and get good exercise like that so with it being out in the foothill area it was close to home it was easy to get over and have something to do that we can all do together like that,” said Fritz.

A special tradition that people in the hike like to take part in is signing their name in a little book at the top of the mountain to signify they are part of the group that completed the hike.

“It was great it was like I finally made it up you know Yuma’s tallest mountain, it was a very special moment being there with my family members is what made it special,” continued Fritz.

He describes the unique view once reaching the top that allows you to see both Yuma and Wellton.

"It makes our small town feel that much smaller right, you’re overlooking these fields and just beautiful if you’re doing an early morning hike and you see that sun coming up in the east it’s just a beautiful beautiful view,” said Fritz.

Once you take in the view, sign your name at the top, see the message from the infamous mystery woman, and are ready to head back down, the fire department has some advice for those of you who are just a bit too eager to finish.

“Being able to slow yourself and control yourself on your way down can be just as challenging as when you’re climbing up so we want people to know their limitations we want people to enjoy the outdoors, we want them to exercise it’s good for cardiovascular health but we want to make sure they’re not overdoing it,” said Capt. Padilla.

While hiking is a good form of physical exercise to stay fit and healthy, it also comes with some other health benefits as well.

“It helps you with anxiety, reducing anxiety, reducing depression, right, and also it’s a great way to engage in mindfulness,” said Dr. Lorena Cancino Gacharna, a geriatric psychiatrist.

Dr. Gacharna regularly hikes telegraph pass in the winter months.

She explains how it feels to hike, what some consider, the challenging path.

“There’s always this big sense of achievement after you know you go to the top and even sometimes the struggle and there are days you feel more tired than others days, it feels that you achieved something,” said Dr. Gacharna.

Dr. Gacharna explains how it positively affects your state of mind.

"It allows you to stay present in the moment and also it’s a very good way to socialize with people with family, friends, while you enjoy nature," said Dr. Gacharna.

The Telegraph Pass mountains serve as many things, from a highway, to a border patrol checkpoint, and even a popular hiking trail for many more people now and in the future.