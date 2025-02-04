Calexico to host Women in the Arts exhibit

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local organization will be hosting an art exhibit in march, and is open for registration until the end of February.

The Calexico Recreation Department is inviting the public to the Women in the Arts exhibit.

The event will be held at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center (421 Hefferman Avenue, Calexico, CA).

Women and girls over the age of 15 can submit their paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs, short films and more.

The deadline to submit artwork is February 28, 2025 and the exhibit will be open on March 18 through March 28 at 5:30 p.m.

You can click here to register.