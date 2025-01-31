Exceptional Community Hospital to host Heart Fair for National Heart Health Month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local hospital will be hosting a fair to educate the community during National Heart Health Month.

Exceptional Community Hospital announced it will host the Heart Fair on February 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will have free blood pressure screenings, a live heart healthy cooking demo and a live yoga/ exercise demo.

Raffles and giveaways are also planned.

Exceptional Community Hospital is located at 2648 Araby Road.