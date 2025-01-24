Tracking rain chances and chilly temperatures this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - By the end of the weekend and into the start of next week, an area of low pressure is expected to dive south bringing in rain chances and chillier temperatures to the region.

Higher elevation and mountain areas are expected to have snow.

As we head into Saturday, winds will be lighter than this week, but still a little breezy Saturday afternoon and evening with wind gusts ranging between 20-25 MPH.

Rain showers will begin to move in southern California as early as Saturday/Saturday night.

For the Desert Southwest, the greatest chances are looking Sunday night into Monday morning. As of now rain showers for our area don't look to be too significant.

It's looking like a 30-30% for rain showers Sunday-Monday for Yuma and a 30-50% for Imperial Valley.

Although rain total amounts are looking light, we still could see measurable rain between 0.01-0.25".

This weather disturbance will result in gradual cooling early next week with temperatures trending below normal as we will have chilly afternoons and cold overnight lows.

By the latter half of next week, drier weather and warming temperatures will return to the area.