Neighbors react to shooting in Fortuna Foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A traumatic situation in the Fortuna Foothills remains without full resolution after a search warrant led to shots being fired.

Neighbors are still trying to wrap their heads around how the situation escalated the way it did.

The aftermath shows scenes of a shootout with bullet holes riddled throughout the area on 37th Place.

A neighbor we spoke with, who wished to remain anonymous, shared a message for his neighborhood and those involved in causing the chaos

“They are the ones that brought this pain to this neighborhood, and so its important for this neighborhood and everybody to understand the truth and that these people are not victims. This neighborhood is the victim and we will recover," the anonymous neighbor said.

We've reached out to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office for more clarity on the situation including anyone who may have been shot in the incident. We were told a press release is still in the works and we will share that information as soon as we get it.