Imperial National Wildlife Refuge conducting prescribed fire in January

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial National Wildlife Refuge is planning to conduct prescribed fires near the end of January.

Crews are planning on burning up to 130 acres on January 24 and January 25.

Prescribed fires are used to prevent potential loss from a wildfire with the use of firefighters.

Fire management will be overseeing the conditions of the fire to minimize smoke impact on nearby communities.

The prescribed fires will be only be conducted during the daytime.

Smoke may be visible from Yuma and Blythe.