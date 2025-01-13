Skip to Content
News

Annual New Class Car Club show returns to Yuma

New Class Car Club
By
New
Published 5:43 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The New Class Car Club returns to Yuma on January 25, 2025.

The event will be held at the old Sears parking lot (3150 S. 4th Ave.) starting at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The car show celebrates the community's love for cars. Plus, proceeds will be going towards the Yuma Cancer Resource Center.

Show and vendor registration is available by calling the number on the poster.

General admission begins at $5, with vehicle pricing going up to $40.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content