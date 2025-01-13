Annual New Class Car Club show returns to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The New Class Car Club returns to Yuma on January 25, 2025.

The event will be held at the old Sears parking lot (3150 S. 4th Ave.) starting at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The car show celebrates the community's love for cars. Plus, proceeds will be going towards the Yuma Cancer Resource Center.

Show and vendor registration is available by calling the number on the poster.

General admission begins at $5, with vehicle pricing going up to $40.