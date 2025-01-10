Skip to Content
Yuma residents may soon be allowed to raise chickens in backyards

KYMA
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Raising chickens in your backyard may soon become a reality.

You could soon be allowed to have chicken on your property as Yuma County Planning and Zoning presented various amounts of changes.

Maggie Castro, the county’s director, explains what is currently in place and what they are looking to modify.

“Currently, the zoning ordinance does not allow chickens, or small farm animals unless property is 40,000 square feet or larger. If the amendment passes, all residential zoning districts will be allowed to have chickens," said Director Castro.

This will return to the Planning and Zoning Commission to initiate an amendment to the zoning ordinance.

