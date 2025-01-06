Yuma City Council to inaugurate newly elected officials

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council will inaugurate four elected officials to their seats Monday night.

Current Deputy Mayor Chris Morris was re-elected for his second term.

Meanwhile, Karen Watts is returning to the council after previously serving from 2018 to 2022.

Finally, serving his first term on the council is Mark Martinez after campaigning against opponent Martin Garcia in the General Election.

“I’ve had butterflies all morning, matter a fact I have them now but I’m anxious to learn that’s the biggest thing on my mind is to learn my role so I do a good job for the citizens of Yuma,” said city council member-elect Mark Martinez.

“Really exciting and like I said it’s an honor to know that we were voted in by the people of our community to be a representative to be a voice for our city and do what’s right for all of us,” said Deputy Mayor Chris Morris.

Gregory Counts will also be sworn in as a municipal judge.