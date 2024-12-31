Visiting the Big Apple? Prepare to pay more if you drive to busiest part of Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s plan to charge drivers extra to enter the center of Manhattan is set to to take effect Sunday. The goals of what’s known as congestion pricing are to reduce gridlock and pollution and raise revenue for the region’s transit system. Gov. Kathy Hochul said this week that the state is pushing forward forward with the plan. That means most motorists can expect a $9 charge on their E-ZPass if they drive into Manhattan’s business district, south of Central Park. Those without E-ZPass will pay more. They’ll receive bills in the mail.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.