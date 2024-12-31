Toxic fumes sicken 20 workers at New Mexico cheese plant

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a mechanical failure that resulted in 20 workers inhaling toxic fumes at a cheese manufacturing plant in eastern New Mexico. Curry County authorities say more than a dozen workers were transported to area hospitals by ambulances and private vehicles after acid mixed with chlorine to create the fumes Monday morning. Two of the workers were listed in critical condition. Crews responded after a strong smell was reported at the Southwest Cheese plant in Clovis. Production resumed after the area was cleared. The plant produces millions of pounds of block cheese and whey protein powders each year.

