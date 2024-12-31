Stephen King’s rock radio station won’t go silent after all

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Author Stephen King’s rock ‘n’ roll radio station is going to continue rocking into the new year. Two businessmen purchased Maine-based WKIT-FM from the best-selling writer after he announced that the station and two others would go silent after New Year’s Eve. King is a lifelong rocker and performed with the Rock Bottom Remainders, a band that featured literary icons. He announced earlier this month that at age 77 it was time to say good-bye to the radio stations.

