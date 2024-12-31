PlayStations for guns are offered up in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The city of New Orleans and local community groups are offering PlayStations to people willing to turn in guns. One of the exchanges took place Tuesday as part of a series of gun buybacks over the past six months. The trades are intended to improve public safety and come even as Louisiana loosens gun ownership requirements. In August, the state enacted a law allowing most people 18 or older to carry concealed guns without permits. Community leaders with the local nonprofit Unchained Realities helped organize the gun buybacks. They say they hope that providing gaming systems to New Orleans residents will open up new opportunities.

