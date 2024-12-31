Jeremiah Smith’s record-setting freshman season has Ohio State thinking big

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremiah Smith isn’t just the next great Ohio State wide receiver.

“He’ll probably be the best receiver to come through here,” Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke said. “He’s already on that verge, so really happy for him.”

Smith is certainly on that trajectory after smashing Cris Carter’s school records for receptions, yardage and touchdown catches by a freshman. The Miami Gardens, Florida, product should only add to his 63 grabs, 1,037 yards and 12 scores against No. 1 Oregon in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

Burke is qualified to offer his opinion, having played with and practiced against the Buckeyes’ recent crop of NFL first-round receivers. Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. were all selected in the top 20 over the past three drafts, and senior Emeka Egbuka could join them this spring.

Smith, however, has all the attributes to set himself apart.

At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, he would have been a sought-after recruit based purely on athleticism. But he also has strong hands and the ability to bring in contested catches. Sudden acceleration and superb ball-tracking skills make Smith a deep threat, too, as evidenced by his five receptions for more than 50 yards.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has seen players with those kinds of physical gifts coast through football, even as they reach higher levels of the game. Smith is not one of them.

“That’s rare, and that’s the one thing that I think sets him apart and that’s what makes him so special, is that he could certainly just show up every day without really practicing and still be a great player. But I don’t think that’s what he wants to do. He’s truly driven to be great,” Kelly said.

“I think that’s what sets him apart. He’s in that rare grouping of people. … There’s a separation between good and great, and I think a lot of it has to do with mindset, and he has it.”

Kelly, the former Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers head coach, said Smith “acts like he’s a 10-year NFL veteran” in how he approaches everything leading up to game day.

“He’s had as good a season as any freshman receiver in the history of college football, but he’s not satisfied with that,” Kelly said. “He wants to continue to get better every day, and that’s what makes him so special.”

Add that commitment to elite athletic traits, and it becomes clear why Smith was the consensus top high school player in the country.

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline knew during spring practices Smith would be a difference-maker in his first season.

“He was continuing to showcase himself day in and day out,” Hartline said. “His consistency level was off the charts as a person, as a player.”

Burke had the same realization.

“I knew he was (the) No. 1 recruit,” Burke said. “I know he was a priority for us, but I didn’t know he was like that.”

For his part, Smith is trying to tamp down such immense expectations.

“It’s a blessing, I mean, but just can’t let that statement just get in my head,” said Smith, who was selected Big Ten freshman and receiver of the year and to the Associated Press All-America second team. “I know I have two, three more years left here just to develop and just get better.”

His focus is on trying to avenge a 32-31 loss to the Ducks on Oct. 12, a game in which he had nine receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Smith had six catches for 103 yards and two scores in the Buckeyes’ first-round CFP win over Tennessee, exploiting the Volunteers’ frequent use of man coverage.

“Well, Tennessee, you seen what they tried to do and what happened,” Smith said. “Just took shots and put it up on them, and got to continue to do that.”

Having another big game in the Rose Bowl and taking Ohio State one step closer to a national championship could help Smith reach the status Burke expects him to occupy by the end of his college career.

“I’ve seen a lot of great receivers,” Burke said. “I’ve seen Garrett. I’ve seen Jaxon, seen Chris. I’ve seen Marvin Harrison — he was my class, too. So just being able to see that and being able to see those qualities in him. But he’s Jeremiah Smith. He’s a whole different person, so that’s awesome.”

