Zimbabwe’s new currency woes hit traditional stores while illegal night bazaars flourish

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — People in Zimbabwe are shunning traditional grocery stores to do their shopping at informal and illegal markets that pop up at night to avoid police raids rampant during the day. The government had hoped the introduction of a new currency in April would resolve a long-running money crisis that has seen southern African countries introduce six currencies so far. But it’s now depreciating and hurting licensed stores that are forced by law to accept it. Meanwhile, unregulated informal traders charge their goods exclusively in the more stable dollar to make their prices significantly lower. They crowd sidewalks and car parking spaces at night to avoid arrest. They attract hordes of shoppers while traditional stories face collapse.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.