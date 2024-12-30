Losing your kids to doom scrolling? Greece is building a government app for that

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it will enhance parental oversight of mobile devices in 2025 by building a government-operated app, that will help get digital age verification and browsing controls. The country’s minister of digital governance said the Kids Wallet app will launch in March and is aimed at safeguarding children under the age of 15 from the risks of excessive and inappropriate internet use. He said the initiative will help hold social media platforms more accountable for enforcing age controls. The app could be pre-installed on smartphones sold in Greece by the end of next year.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.