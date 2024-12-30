Finnish investigators find anchor drag mark on the Baltic seabed following cable damage

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Finnish investigators probing the damage to a Baltic Sea power cable and several data cables say they have found an anchor drag mark on the seabed, apparently from a Russia-linked vessel that has already been seized for investigation. The Estlink-2 power cable went down on Dec. 25 after an evident rupture. It had little impact on services but followed earlier damage to two data cables and the Nord Stream gas pipelines, both of which have been termed sabotage. Finnish police chief investigator, Sami Paila, said late Sunday the trail dragged for “dozens of kilometers.” The Eagle S is flagged in the Cook Islands but Finnish and EU authorities describe it as being linked to Russia.

